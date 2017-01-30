Weather Related Closings and Delays for Southern Maryland – 1/30/2017

St. Mary’s County
- St. Mary’s County Public Schools will have a delayed opening of 2 hours for Monday, January 30, 2017, with a Code 1 for employees.
- St. Mary’s County Non-Public School transportation will operate on a two-hour delay.
- St. Mary’s County All Recreation and Parks programs operating in the Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. All other programs will operate on time.
- STS Transit will open on time
- St. Mary’s County Convenience Centers and St. Andrews Landfill will open at their regular time
- St. Mary’s County Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) will open on time. Home delivered meals will operate on time
- St. Mary’s County Library locations (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown & Lexington Park) will open at their normal time
- St. Mary’s County Circuit Courthouse will open at its normal time
- St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks facilities will open on time
- Naval Air Station Patuxent River is open with the option for unscheduled leave, telework, or leave without pay (LWOP) Jan. 30, 2017. Critical personnel must report to work as scheduled. Check with your chain of command for specific guidance.
Charles County
- Charles County public schools will open two-hours late today, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. All morning prekindergarten classes are canceled. There is a code two, which is a two-hour delay, for staff who follow the code system.
- Charles County Government will open on time today, Monday, Jan. 30 with the liberal leave policy in effect for all non-essential employees. Essential employees are expected to report to work as scheduled.
Calvert County
- Calvert County Public Schools will be opening two hours late today.
Southern Maryland
- All College of Southern Maryland campuses will open at 10 a.m.