NDW Participate in Solid Curtain-Citadel Shield Annual Exercise

Naval installations in the National Capital Region will participate in the United States Fleet Forces Command annual anti-terrorism/force protection exercise, Solid Curtain-Citadel Shield (SC-CS), Jan. 30-Feb. 10.

These Naval installations include Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Naval Support Activity Washington, Naval Support Activity Annapolis, Naval Support Activity Bethesda, Naval Support Activity South Potomac (NSF Indian Head and NSF Dahlgren), and Naval Air Station Patuxent River.

SC-CS17 is a two-part, anti-terrorism/force protection exercise conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces (USFF) and Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) on all Navy installations in the continental United States to enhance the training and readiness of Navy security personnel as well as establish a learning environment for security personnel to exercise functional plans and operational capabilities.

This annual exercise is designed to enhance the readiness of Navy security forces and ensure seamless interoperability among the commands, other services, and agency partners. Exercise SC-CS17 is not in response to any specific threat, but is a regularly scheduled exercise.

“The goal of this exercise is to test our anti-terrorism and force protection capabilities at the installations throughout the region as well as our ability to effectively communicate during an incident,” said Naval District Washington Training and Exercise Director Matt Brown.

The elevation of Force Protection Conditions (FPCONs) and increased security measures can be anticipated at all Navy installations for the duration of the exercise. While mitigations to alleviate traffic are in place, installations and base tenant commands are encouraged to highlight the potential for base-access delays within their local communities to visitors, retirees, the workforce, Sailors and their families.

Personnel should register for the AtHoc wide-area alert network if they have not already done so in order to be aware of force protection conditions and other emergency, environmental, or exercise related impacts on the area. Staggered entry and exit times for personnel working on installations should be considered in order to limit traffic at entry control points. Personnel should also familiarize themselves with their command or tenant command anti-terrorism plan to better know what to expect during the exercise.

