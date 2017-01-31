Marbury Man Arrested for Selling Prescription Pills at Gas Station

On Sunday, January 29, 2017, at approximately 9:40 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gas station in the 600 block of Charles Street in La Plata for the report of a subject attempting to sell prescription pills.

Upon arrival, officers located the subject near the gas pumps. Based on a witness statement and a K-9 alert, officers searched the vehicle and located various narcotic prescription pills.

Thomas Wilfred Livers III, 27, of Marbury, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance.

Cpl. R. Anderson investigated.

