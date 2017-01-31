St. Leonard Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct in Prince Frederick

On Saturday, January 14, 2017, at 3:45 pm, Corporal Esnes of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Route 4 near Route 231 in Prince Frederick for traffic violations.

Upon approaching the vehicle, the driver, James A. Farrell, 28 of St. Leonard, became irate and argumentative. He was asked to exit the vehicle. Farrell eventually exited the vehicle after several more times of being ordered to do so.

Farrell continued to resist being arrested.

He was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

