Mechanicsville Man Arrested for Assualt

On Thursday, January 12, 2017 at approximately 4:55 a.m., Trooper Rutkoski from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to a residence on the 26000 block of Dixon Way, in Mechanicsville, for a reported assault.

Investigation revealed that Terry Lee Phillips, 50, of Mechanicsville, had pointed a firearm at two subjects employed by a repossession company. One of the victims was able to disarm Mr. Phillips and secure the weapon prior to police arrival.

Phillips was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. He was charged with two counts of First Degree Assault, two counts of Second Degree Assault, and one count of Use of Firearm to Commit a Felony.

A background check by the Maryland Gun Center revealed Phillips was not allowed to possess any firearms due to past criminal convictions.

He was held pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner.

