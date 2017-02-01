Wanted Lexington Park Woman Arrested for Possession of Heroin

On Friday, January 27, 2017 at approximately 7:00 p.m., Trooper First Class S. Ditoto and Trooper Powis from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the 21000 block of Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park, for the report of a vehicle collision.

A routine check revealed that an occupant of one of the vehicles involved, Suzanna Marie Fowler, 31, of Lexington Park, had an outstanding warrant through the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

A search incident to arrest revealed two folded pieces of paper containing suspected heroin and a straw containing suspected heroin residue.

Fowler was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center and charged with Possession of CDS (not marijuana) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

A St. Mary’s County Deputy served the open warrant on Ms. Fowler and she was held pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner.

