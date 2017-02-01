Deputies Respond to 3-Year-Old hit by Vehicle in Driveway

February 1, 2017

On Tuesday, January 31, 2017, at approximately 4:30p.m. , units from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, and the St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department responded to a residence on Mallory Square, in Port Republic, for a report of a young child struck by a vehicle in the driveway.

It was learned that a 3-year-old child was unknowingly in the driveway of the residence. A family member of the child was attempting to back into the driveway and struck the 3 year old.

The child was transported via Helicopter to Children’s National Medical Center.

The child was in stable condition at the time of the flight.



 

