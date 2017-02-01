Deputies in Calvert County will be Conducting Saturation Patrols Throughout Super Bowl Weekend

February 1, 2017

Sheriff Mike Evans would like the public to know the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is committed to the safety of our citizens.

In 2015, 10,265 people nationwide lost their lives to drunk driving crashes.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office strives to have zero traffic related deaths.

Deputies will be conducting extra saturation patrols throughout county for the entire weekend. An emphasis will be on those areas that have historically had a high number of impaired driving related crashes.

Please help us keep our roadways safe by having a designated driver if your festivities involve drinking



 

