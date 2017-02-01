Two Arrested for Thefts from Motor Vehicles in Great Mills

On Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at 2:02 a.m., Trooper Mulhearn from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the area of Upper Kells Lane, in Great Mills, for the report of breaking and entering to motor vehicles.

Tpr. Mulhearn made contact with a witness, who advised they had seen two males searching inside numerous vehicles. Tpr. Mulhearn began patrolling the area on foot and located two suspects in the area.

Saeed Akhil Handon, 21, of California and Martie Dakwan Smith, 25, of Lexington Park were arrested.

A search incident to arrest revealed property not belonging to the suspects.

Both subjects were charged with seven counts of Rogue and Vagabond and one count of Theft and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

