Leonardtown Man Arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine

February 2, 2017
Joseph Tyrone Holton AKA"Cowboy", 54, of Leonardtown

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office detectives identified Joseph Tyrone Holton AKA”Cowboy”, 54, of Leonardtown, as a distributor of crack cocaine.

A search and seizure warrant was obtained and was executed by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team (EST), Vice/Narcotics support team members, and a K-9 deputies.

As deputies approached the residence, Holton was encountered and observed by detectives throwing a plastic bag onto the roof of the home. A search of the roof revealed a clear plastic sandwich bag containing suspected crack cocaine totaling 7.5 grams (valued at $750). A continued search of the residence revealed more than $1,000 in cash, a cellular phone and various packaging items indicative of drug distribution.

Holton was arrested and charged with a single count of Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Additional charges are pending a review with State’s Attorney Richard D. Fritz.

Holton was released by a District Court Commissioner on Personal Recognizance.



 


3 Responses to Leonardtown Man Arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine

  1. Joe on February 2, 2017 at 8:18 am

    “Thass raght. If’n I frow it up on da ruuf, da ruuff monster will eet the evidence, and they can’t be chargin’ me.”

    I must say,I got a little weepy seeing a good old fashion crack dealer though. Nostalgia is a powerful emotion. (sniff)

  2. Big Cookie on February 2, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Again and again and again and again! The police do the job that we ask them to do only to have a COURT COMMISSIONER release the drug dealer on PR so he can go back to work selling his poison in our community and we wonder why there is such a drug problem in Southern Maryland. Our criminal justice system is a complete failure. From our COURT COMMISSIONERS to our STATES ATTORNEY to our JUDGES.

  3. Anonymous on February 2, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Bout time. He should be a millionare for long he been selling. Untouched for long time. They just practing on him so that later on they can get some small time smokers and shooters

