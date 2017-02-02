Leonardtown Man Arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office detectives identified Joseph Tyrone Holton AKA”Cowboy”, 54, of Leonardtown, as a distributor of crack cocaine.

A search and seizure warrant was obtained and was executed by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team (EST), Vice/Narcotics support team members, and a K-9 deputies.

As deputies approached the residence, Holton was encountered and observed by detectives throwing a plastic bag onto the roof of the home. A search of the roof revealed a clear plastic sandwich bag containing suspected crack cocaine totaling 7.5 grams (valued at $750). A continued search of the residence revealed more than $1,000 in cash, a cellular phone and various packaging items indicative of drug distribution.

Holton was arrested and charged with a single count of Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Additional charges are pending a review with State’s Attorney Richard D. Fritz.

Holton was released by a District Court Commissioner on Personal Recognizance.

