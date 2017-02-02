Leonardtown Man Arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office detectives identified Joseph Tyrone Holton AKA”Cowboy”, 54, of Leonardtown, as a distributor of crack cocaine.
A search and seizure warrant was obtained and was executed by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team (EST), Vice/Narcotics support team members, and a K-9 deputies.
As deputies approached the residence, Holton was encountered and observed by detectives throwing a plastic bag onto the roof of the home. A search of the roof revealed a clear plastic sandwich bag containing suspected crack cocaine totaling 7.5 grams (valued at $750). A continued search of the residence revealed more than $1,000 in cash, a cellular phone and various packaging items indicative of drug distribution.
Holton was arrested and charged with a single count of Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Additional charges are pending a review with State’s Attorney Richard D. Fritz.
Holton was released by a District Court Commissioner on Personal Recognizance.
“Thass raght. If’n I frow it up on da ruuf, da ruuff monster will eet the evidence, and they can’t be chargin’ me.”
I must say,I got a little weepy seeing a good old fashion crack dealer though. Nostalgia is a powerful emotion. (sniff)
Again and again and again and again! The police do the job that we ask them to do only to have a COURT COMMISSIONER release the drug dealer on PR so he can go back to work selling his poison in our community and we wonder why there is such a drug problem in Southern Maryland. Our criminal justice system is a complete failure. From our COURT COMMISSIONERS to our STATES ATTORNEY to our JUDGES.
Bout time. He should be a millionare for long he been selling. Untouched for long time. They just practing on him so that later on they can get some small time smokers and shooters