Naval Air Station sounds All Clear Following Suspicious Package Response

February 2, 2017

UPDATE 2/2/17 @ 1:15 p.m.: NAS Patuxent River evacuated Building 2185 temporarily Feb. 2 as a response to a suspicious package.

Following a call of a suspicious package in Building 2185 at NAS Patuxent River at shortly before 11 a.m. the building was evacuated for the safety of personnel.

The package was inspected by emergency responders and found to not be a threat.

The scene was declared secured shortly before noon and personnel were allowed to return to their spaces.

2/2/17: On Thursday February 2, 2017 at approximately 11:25 a.m., NAS PAX River declared an evacuation of building 2185 North Engineering Building.

An “all clear” was given at 12:05 p.m.

