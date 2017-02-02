State Police Arrest Suspect in St. Mary’s County Shooting

Maryland State Troopers from the Criminal Enforcement Division, Central South Region arrested a suspect who was wanted for a shooting in St. Mary’s County.

The suspect is identified as Kyle Shurtleff, 25, of Leonardtown. He is charged on an arrest warrant issued in St. Mary’s County with attempted second degree murder, first degree assault, second degree assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm with felony conviction.

Shurtleff was arrested without incident today around 4:15 p.m. at a gas station in Calvert County. He was transported to the Leonardtown Barrack for processing.

The victim is not being identified at this time. She was uninjured during the incident.

Shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2017, the St. Mary’s County 911 Center received a call from the victim stating her ex-boyfriend was shooting at her while she was inside her vehicle. Troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack were immediately dispatched and responded to the scene in the 22,000 block of Budds Creek Road in Leonardtown.

Upon their arrival, the female victim was found, unharmed and inside her vehicle, a short distance from the suspect’s home where the incident allegedly occurred. The car she was driving was inoperable with obvious bullet holes throughout the exterior of the vehicle.

The victim told police she had been in a previous relationship with Shurtleff and was on her way to his house. While she was in the driveway of his house, Shurtleff allegedly came out of the home and began firing shots at her vehicle. He then got into a nearby silver Nissan Xterra, and used the vehicle to block her in the driveway. He reportedly exited the car and stood in front of the victim’s car and continued to fire multiple shots. After he finished shooting several rounds, he got into a red 1998 Toyota Forerunner and fled the scene.

There was an adult woman and her three children inside the home during the incident. Police believe she is the owner of the red Toyota Forerunner Shurtleff used to flee the scene.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division, Central South Region developed information and evidence following the shooting that identified Shurtleff as the person responsible and an arrest warrant was issued.

Today, members of the Maryland State Apprehension Team and Criminal Enforcement Division Central South Region investigators located Shurtleff at a business in Lusby, Maryland. Shurtleff was by himself and was arrested without incident.

