Waldorf Man Convicted of Assault and Sentenced to 9 years

On Thursday, February 2, 2017, a Charles County jury convicted Kenny Earl Morris, 55, formerly of Waldorf, of First Degree Assault of Tyrone Jeter and Second Degree Assault of Tyrone Jeter. Morris was previously tried and convicted for the stated charges, but the case was overturned due to a legal technicality.

On January 31, 2014, officers responded to the 1500 block of Bryan Court in Waldorf for a report of an assault. On the scene, officers found one adult victim, Tyrone Jeter, 59 of Waldorf, suffering from stab wounds inside of his townhouse. The victim was then transported to a hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

An investigation into the assault revealed that the victim, an acquaintance of Kenny Morris, was stabbed several times after an argument over a neighborhood parking space. On the day of the assault, Tyrone Jeter parked in an unreserved parking space in front of the townhouse complex where both he and Morris lived, later resulting in a verbal confrontation between Morris and Jeter inside of Morris’ townhome. When the argument escalated, Morris punched the victim and stabbed him several times. After the attack, Jeter escaped to his townhome where he discovered a knife blade in his neck and called for help. Kenny Morris was apprehended by officers that night.

At sentencing, which also occurred on February 2, 2017, Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Freeman told Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West, “We’ve been here two times because of Kenny Morris’ lack of control.” Judge West agreeing, commented “the level of violence over something so petty is nonsensical.”

Judge H. James West sentenced Kenny Morris to 20 years suspend all but 9 years.

