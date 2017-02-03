B. Larry Jenkins was called to eternal life on January 19, 2017. He was born on August 17, 1938, the first of 6 children to Benjamin Joseph and Ruth deButts Jenkins in Washington, D.C.

Larry’s family moved to Southern Maryland when he was six years old. He graduated from Archbishop Neale High School, attended the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana and got his Bachelors in Science from Mount Saint Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

He married his high school sweetheart, Catherine Hungerford in 1956. They had 6 children Lynne (Brooke) Kinney, Esq., Lisa (David) Cahill, MD., Larry (Barbara) Jenkins, Jr. MD., Laine Jenkins, Lacy Jenkins, Lexy (Dean) Wikenheiser.

Larry started at People’s Life Insurance Company as an agent and was promoted to progressively important roles culminating in President and Chairman of the Board. In 1982, he joined Monumental Life Insurance Company in Baltimore, MD as President, then became CEO and Chairman of the Board. He was on many boards of civic, religious and business organizations. The Boards / campaigns which were most important to him were: Chairman of the United Way, Cardinal Keeler’s Lenten Appeal, McLacklen Bank; Mercantile Bank, the Baltimore Museum of Art, Kennedy Kreuger Institute, University of Maryland Medical School, Notre Dame of Baltimore University, Mount Saint Mary’s University and Human Life International. He was a Knight of Malta and a Knight in the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher. He retired early to devote more time to his Pro-Life work.

When he wasn’t working, spending time with his family or deepening his faith, Larry could be found hunting, or playing baseball or tennis.

Larry has eighteen grandchildren: Alyson and Brooke Kinney; Mark, Ben, Peter, Matthew, Catherine, John, Luke, Daniel, Esther and Natividad Cahill; Olivia, Michael and John Paul Jenkins; and Grace, Ben and Claire Wikenheiser.

He is survived by 5 siblings: Jody, Tom, Ben, Jerilyn and Janis and many cousins.

The funeral mass was on Monday, January 23rd at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Boca Grace, Florida. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2017 in St. Ignatius Catholic Church with Father Thomas Clifford officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following: Human Life International (4 Family Life Lane, Front Royal, VA 22630), Alzheimer Disease Research 22512 Gateway Center Drive, PO Box 1950, Clarksburg, MD 20871-1950), or Englewood Hospice House Tidewell5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238).