Merrill Lee Dement, Sr. 81, of California, MD passed away on February 1, 2017 in Washington, DC. Born on November 5, 1935 in Great Mills, MD, he was the son of the late Doris Louise Pilkerton and George L. Dement. Merrill was the loving husband of Lois Ann (Potsie) Bell Dement, whom he married on August 19, 1966 in Our Lady’s Church Medleys Neck. Merrill is survived by his son Merrill Lee, Jr. of California, MD, and 2 grandchildren. Siblings: Leonard “Tinky” Chester Dement, Mary Broadhurst, and Melva Abell. He was preceded in death by his daughter Doris Marie Dement, siblings: James Lynwood Dement, Leon Russell Dement, Mildred Juanita Hampton, and Delores Vernell Zucharo. He was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident. Merrill worked at the Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship as a security officer, retiring after 22 years in 2005.

The family will receive friends on Monday, February 6, 2017 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 10:30 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Father John Nguyen officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady’s Medley Neck Leonardtown, MD. Pallbearers will be: David Dement, Brennan Norris, and Anthony Abell. Honorary Pallbearers will be Lenny Dement.