Opal Beatrice Wine, 96, of Hollywood, MD passed away January 19, 2017 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center, Leonardtown, MD. Born March 5, 1920 in Leesburg, VA she was the daughter of Alvin Carlos Pierson and Ida Mae Maddox Pierson. She worked as a comptometer operator for Wilson Foods (Briggs Meat Co) in Landover, MD. She was a member of the Patuxent Baptist /Independent Baptist Church. She loved puzzles, flowers, traveling, trying new recipes, and going for rides. A born caregiver, she served more than 25 years in the church nursery and visited residents in the local senior living complex weekly. She prayed for and corresponded with numerous missionaries around the world every day. She was a faithful member of her church and was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother.

Predeceased by her parents, sister Frances Hawes, and brother Alvin Carlos, she is survived by her son, Carroll W. Wine (Angela) and daughter Patricia McCollough (William); siblings, Lucille McGogney, Hazel Powell, and Doris Johnson; 7 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 from 11:00 – 1:00p.m. at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD followed by a Funeral Service at 1:00p.m. Pastor Ed Beard will officiate.

Pallbearers: Mike Wine, George Wine, Ed Beard, Sam Beard, Terry Nelson and Tim Nelson. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.