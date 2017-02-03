Paul Spencer Starr, Sr., 85, of Lexington Park, MD passed away January 22, 2017 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

He was born November 22, 1931 in Sanford, FL to the late William Law and Ora Kate Smith Starr.

On August 4, 1951, he married his beloved wife, Revena Starr. Together they celebrated over 65 wonderful years of marriage. He proudly served four years in the United States Air Force before being Honorably Discharged. He was employed as an air traffic controller with the U.S. government for over 35 dedicated years until his retirement in 1986. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, playing the slots at the casinos and BINGO. He was an avid football and baseball fan, especially for the Dallas Cowboys and New York Yankees. His family was his greatest love, and he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the American Legion.

In addition to his beloved wife, Revena, Paul is also survived by his children, Paul Starr, Jr. (Debbie) of Lusby, MD, Terry Starr (Hazel) of Great Mills, MD, Harold Starr of Lexington Park, MD and Deane Starr of Lusby, MD; his brothers, Wallace Starr of NJ and Gordon Starr of FL; 9 grandchildren; 4great-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his brother, Lawrence Starr.

Family will receive friends for Paul’s Life Celebration on Thursday, January 26, 2017 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m. by Reverend Greg Sylar, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery, Union Deposit, PA at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad, Post Office Box 330, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.