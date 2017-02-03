“Charlotte” Frances Charlene Mangum, 58, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on January 26, 2017 in Mechanicsville, MD.

Born on January 23, 1959 in Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Tippett and the late Geneva Kidwell Tippett.

Charlotte was a business owner and enjoyed cooking, music, dancing, family gatherings, the beach and spending time with her grandkids.

Preceded in death by her parents, her son, Justin Robert Mangum, brother, Benjamin C. Tippett “Flicka” and sister, Francis A. Tippett, Charlotte is survived by her husband, Raymond and her children, Jerianne Leigh Mangum (Kelly Dalrymple), Amanda Lyne Mangum (Jason Childress), Anthony R. Mangum (Jillian); her brothers, Charles M. Kidwell (Carrie) and Lawrence Leo Tippett “Bee Bop” and her sisters, Mary Ann Tippett, Rose Marie Brady, Linda Louise Garner (Jim), Bonnie Lee Tippett and Jane Angelia Raffo “Angie” (Todd). Charlotte is also survived by 8 grandchildren, Selena, Cloey, Landon, Savannah, Justin, Rylan, Laila and Caleb.

Family will receive friends for Visitation on Thursday, February 2, 2017 from 2PM to 4PM and 6PM to 8PM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A funeral service will be at the funeral home on Friday, February 3, 2017 at 11AM with interment following at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD.

Memorial donations may be made in Charlotte’s name to the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department P.O. Box 37, Mechanicsville, MD 20659, or Susan G. Komen, Attn: Donor Relations & Services, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265.