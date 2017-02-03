Ruth Charlotte Grinder, 86, of Waldorf, MD passed away at University of Maryland Charles Regional Center in La Plata, MD on January 27, 2017. Ruth was born on August 25, 1930 to the late Ernest Russell Caynor and the late Mary Charlotte Whitefort. Ruth worked at the IGA in Waldorf before concentrating on raising her family. She enjoyed bowling, fishing with her husband and some hunting, duck pins at Curlies, family raised bird dogs. Ruth was very supportive of her kid’s activities.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was predeceased by her husband, Peter Leander Grinder and sheba her dog. Ruth is the last of twelve kids, six sisters and five brothers. She is survived by her son, Pete L. Grinder, Jr. (Dee Dee); Louise Hill (Jr.), Terrie Pope. She is survived by her grand-children, Jimmy, Troy, Tammy, Stacey, Christy and Steven; great great grandchildren, Kerrie, Hailey, Trey, Alexis, Sara, Baylee, Mason and socks the cat.

Family will receive friends for Ruth’s Life Celebration Visitation from 4-8pm in Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 11AM at the Funeral Home with Pastor Derek Yelton officiating. Interment will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to The Humane Society of Charles County, 71, Industrial Park Drive, Waldorf, MD 20602.