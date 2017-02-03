Jennie Mary “Nanny” Koss, 91 of Great Mills, MD passed away peacefully, on January 27, 2017 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s in Callaway, MD.

She was born on September 4, 1925 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Stephen and Maria Waciuk. Jennie and her husband, the late Peter Koss, moved to Southern Maryland in 2000.

Jennie was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed family and babysitting her two grandsons. She loved going out to dinner and accompanying her daughter and son-in-law to VFW Post 2632 in California, MD.

In addition to her parents, Jennie was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Peter Koss and her two brothers, John and Mike. She is survived by her daughter Jane Koss Deeney (John). She is also survived by two grandsons, Jay (Heather) and Pete (Jessica) and three great granddaughters, Haeley, Payton and Jenna.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a prayer service celebrated by Reverend Joe Orlando at 6:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home 22955 Hollywood Rd, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private in Philadelphia, PA at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice House of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or VFW Post 2632 Auxiliary, P.O. Box 86, California, MD 20619.