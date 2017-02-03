James Raymond Woodburn, 86, of Hollywood, MD passed away on January 28, 2017 at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C. surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on January 9, 1931 in Pearson, MD to the late Albert L. and Bertha A. Stone Woodburn.

He was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. On March 18, 1952 he enlisted in the United States Army, 101st. Airborne Division. He earned the Korean Service Medal with three bronze stars, the National Defense Service Medal, the Parachute Badge, the United Nations Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge and the Purple Heart. He was Honorably Discharged on March 9, 1954. On June 26, 1954 he married his beloved wife, Mary Agnes Woodburn in Hollywood, MD. Together they celebrated over 62 years of marriage. He worked his entire career in construction; specifically he owned and operated Raymond Woodburn Excavating. He built many roads and cleared sites for residential and commercial construction. He also spent many years farming. He loved Farmall Tractors and raised hay, tobacco, corn, beans and barley. His hobbies included farming, listening to bluegrass music, and dancing. However, his greatest love was for his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to his beloved wife, Mary Agnes, Raymond is also survived by his daughters, Mary Diane Russell (Leonard) of Nelson Co, VA, Robin Marie Mayor, Hollywood, MD, and Doris Jean Woodburn (Clifford Posey) of Hollywood, MD; his siblings, Tommy Woodburn of Leonardtown, MD and Mary Hughes (Roy) of Kenosha, WI; ten grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his son Raymond Kennedy Woodburn and his siblings, Edwin Woodburn, Edna Bell, Elaine Ryan, Mildred Babcock, Audrey Irene Simmons, Amy Tiburzi, Albert R. Woodburn, Kenneth A. Woodburn, Peter Ralph Woodburn, and Creighton Woodburn.

Family will receive friends on Friday, February 3, 2017, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by Pastor Ronald Williams at 1:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Richard Victor, Christopher Tayman, Billy Bean, Donald Insley, Buster Dean, and Raymond Woodburn. Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Mayor, Clifford Posey, Leonard “LC” Russell, Mike Simmons, Earl Lumpkins, and Matthew Tayman.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Southern Maryland Animal Welfare League, P.O. Box 1232, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 79, Hollywood, MD 20636.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.