Louise Ann Tucker, 80, of Bel Alton, MD died on January 29, 2017 at her residence in Bel Alton, MD. Ann was born on February 5, 1936 in Washington, DC to the late Clement Hill Tydings and the late Mary Louise Stewart Tydings. Ann enjoyed having her family around her, gardening vegetables and flowers, antiques, cooking and baking cakes.

Ann was predeceased by her daughter, Victoria Renee Tucker. She is survived by her loving husband, Clarence Edward Tucker, Sr.; sons, Clarence Edward Tucker, Jr., John Clement Tydings Tucker, Sr.; daughters, Laura Ann Decker, Sheila Marie Horsewood; sisters, Mary Ellen Emory, Barbara Jean Rowe; sixteen grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends for Ann’s Life Celebration Visitation on Friday, February 3, 2017 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm with Prayers at 7pm at St. Ignatius Church Chapel Point, 8855 Chapel Point Road, Port Tobacco, MD 20677. Funeral Service will be Saturday, February 4, 2017; friends will be received from 10-11am with funeral mass at 11am at St. Ignatius Church Chapel Point, 8855 Chapel Point Road, Port Tobacco, MD 20677 with Father Clifford officiating. Repast will be provided in the Church Hall following mass. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to: The Wayside Food Bank, 15848 Rock Point Road, Newburg, MD 20664.

Pallbearers for Friday will be: Clarence E. Tucker, III, Shane Horsewood, Matthew Thompson, Bryan Davis, Roger Moody and Jeremie Lauga.

Pallbearers for Saturday will be: Clarence E. Tucker, III, Shane Horsewood, Matthew Thompson, Bryan Davis, Keith Decker and David Evers.