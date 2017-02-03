Pamela Jane (Dahlstrom) Vogeley, 54, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on January 30, 2017 in Callaway, MD.

Born on May 16, 1962 in Prairie Du Chien, Wisconsin, she was the daughter of the late Ronald Dean Dahlstrom and the late Marjorie Elena (Reinhardt) Smith.

Pam was a graduate of Leonardtown High School. She was previously employed as a school bus driver for St. Michael’s Catholic School in Ridge, MD. She enjoyed spending many years driving the bus and seeing the children on her route. Pam enjoyed the outdoors and had a passion for gardening and floral design. She liked to spend time at the beach, collect birdhouses, and watch her hummingbirds. Her family was her greatest love, especially her granddaughter, Aralyn.

Pam is survived by her son, Daniel Bryan Vogeley; her sister, Doreen Gay Kubik (Mike); her brother, Darren Michael Dahlstrom (Beverly); her granddaughter, Aralyn Vogeley and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her brother, Devlin Dean Dahlstrom.

Family will receive friends on Friday, February 3, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a memorial service celebrated by Reverend Joe Orlando at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private at Joy Chapel Cemetery in Hollywood, MD.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice House of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and the American Cancer Society, 1041 Route 3 N Bldg. A, Gambrills, MD 21054.