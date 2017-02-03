John Albert “Bubby” Radtke, 73

John Albert “Bubby” Radtke, age 73 of Hughesville, Maryland died January 24, 2017.

Bubby, as he was known to friends and loved ones, was an accomplished painting contractor, providing services throughout the metropolitan area. His hobbies included fishing, motorcycling, crabbing, softball, and playing cards. He left behind a legacy of providing for his family through hard work.

He was the son of John Albert Radtke and Elsie Marie Radtke. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Dolly Margaret Fillman.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce L. Radtke; his sons, John A. Radtke and wife Carla, John Alan Radtke and wife Susan, Jeffrey A. Radtke and wife Kim, Jason A. Radtke and wife Abbey, William S. Lindsay III and wife Jessica, Charles G. Lindsay, and Christopher S. Lindsay; and his sisters, Anna Mae Giles and Elsie Marie Banks. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Friends received on Friday, January 27, 2017 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM and where Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 11AM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20601.