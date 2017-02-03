Mrs. Joan Eleanore Isakson Manning, 86, of Great Mills, MD, passed away on January 21, 2017 at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Born on April 21, 1930 in Duluth, MN, she was the daughter of the late Paul John Isakson and Phyllis (Bartz) Isakson.

Joan worked for the U.S. Navy Personnel Department for thirty two years, retiring with honorary Chief Warrant Officer status due to exemplary service.

Joan is survived by her husband of sixty one years, Howard E. Manning of Great Mills, MD; her children, Paul E. Manning (Diana), Rebecca M. Lowe (David), Glenn H. Manning (Mary Ellen), Eric K. Manning, and Karin Apelman (Johan); grandchildren, Kathryn, Travis, Kelly, Lesa, Mira, Leah, Glenn, Jamie, Jacob, and Sarah; and great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Alexis and Brawley.

Joan will always be deeply loved and missed as a testimony to her devotion to her family and church.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Southern Calvert Baptist Church, 12140 H.G. Trueman Road, Lusby, MD 20657.