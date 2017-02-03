Linda L. Davis, 67, of Lusby, MD passed away on January 23, 2017 at Calvert Memorial Hospital.

Born April 3, 1949 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Allen Williamson and Frankie (Fields) Williamson.

Linda is survived by her sisters, Patricia Willard of Richmond, VA and Brenda Marcey of Selbyville, DE; and niece, Lisa and her family. Linda was preceded in death by her best friend and husband Charlie in 2003.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722.