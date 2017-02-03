Harry Elmer Hickey, 87 of Lusby, MD, and formerly Silver Spring, MD, passed away on January 29, 2017.

Born September 3, 1930 in Fredonia, NY, he was the son of the late Harry B. Hickey and Geraldine (Joles) Hickey.

Harry graduated from Fredonia High School in Fredonia, NY and received his PhD from American University. He was a Professor at the University of Maryland College Park for twenty seven years, retiring in 1988. Harry married his wife Gloria on May 12, 1988 at Berwyn Presbyterian Church in Berwyn Heights, MD.

Harry is survived by his wife Gloria Hickey; his children, Linda Crawford, Kelly Alridge, David Hickey, Kathleen Spencer, Carole Waesche and Diane Cowell; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Harry was preceded in death by his daughter, Sharon Owen.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 90 Church Street, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Fallen Fire Fighters Association, 16825 S. Seton Avenue, Emmitsburg, MD 21727 or the Department of Fire Protection Engineering, University of Maryland, 4356 Stadium Drive, College Park, MD 20742-3031.