Veronica Jean Kolterjahn, 50, of Lusby, MD passed away on January 28, 2017 at her residence.

Born August 13, 1966 in Oaklawn, IL, she was the daughter of the late William Thomas Kibby and Rosemary Veronica (Podmolik) Kibby.

Veronica was a realtor for Century 21 New Millenium for twenty years. She enjoyed the beach, boating, photography, real estate, traveling and spending time with her family.

Veronica is survived by her husband, Nathaniel H. Kolterjahn whom she married in Rockport, MA on May 27, 1995; her children, Maegan (Kevin), Jacob, and Adam (Samantha); grandchildren, Charley and Marcus; and her siblings, Bill, Marianne, Denis, Terry, Greg and Janice.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD 20657. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 225 Alexander Street, Solomons, MD 20688. Interment will follow in Chesapeake Highlands Memorial Gardens, 3270 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, MD 20676.

Serving as pallbearers will be Nat Kolterjahn, Kevin LaBove, Tim Morris, Jacob Kolterjahn, Bill Kibby and Dennis Davis.