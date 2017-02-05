St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office to Conduct Saturation Patrols

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office wishes the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons luck in Super Bowl LI.

For those attending Super Bowl parties or watching the Super Bowl at a local restaurant on February 5, 2017, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to celebrate responsibly.

The Sheriff’s Office will be conducting saturation patrols to detect violators and enforce all traffic laws – specifically those laws about the operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or aggressive driving.

Please plan ahead and use the following precautions:

Choose a designated driver who will remain sober.

Do not drive or attempt to drive while intoxicated or under the influence of an alcoholic beverage.

Stay at a nearby hotel.

Call a cab or use public transportation.

With everyone’s cooperation, Super Bowl LI will be a success on and off the playing field.

