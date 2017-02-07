La Plata Man Arrested and Charged with Reckless Endangerment

On Sunday, February 5, 2017, at approximately 1:25 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 10800 block of Hopewell Place in La Plata for the report of a subject possibly high on PCP and firing a handgun.
Upon arrival, officers met with the complainant who stated an acquaintance was inside her house and firing a gun. She also indicated another person was inside. Officers were able to call the subject and convince him to surrender without incident. The complainant allowed officers inside where they recovered a handgun in the bathroom.
David Lionel Hagens, Jr., 34, of La Plata, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment.
Cpl. P. Anderson is investigating.
