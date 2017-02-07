La Plata Man Arrested and Charged with Reckless Endangerment

February 7, 2017
David Lionel Hagens, Jr., 34, of La Plata

On Sunday, February 5, 2017, at approximately 1:25 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 10800 block of Hopewell Place in La Plata for the report of a subject possibly high on PCP and firing a handgun.

Upon arrival, officers met with the complainant who stated an acquaintance was inside her house and firing a gun. She also indicated another person was inside. Officers were able to call the subject and convince him to surrender without incident. The complainant allowed officers inside where they recovered a handgun in the bathroom.

David Lionel Hagens, Jr., 34, of La Plata, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment.

Cpl. P. Anderson is investigating.

4 Responses to La Plata Man Arrested and Charged with Reckless Endangerment

  1. Anonymous on February 6, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Smart. Most people by the age of 55 have learned how to use theri words to win an argument. If you feel the need to pull a gun without a threat to your life then you are a wuss, a mental case, and you need to be removed from civilized society.

    Reply
  2. Charles Martin on February 6, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    He is guilty, just look at him.

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on February 6, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    That’s my homie wtf is going on too old for that brah

    Reply
  4. Stop&Think on February 7, 2017 at 6:03 am

    Cops showed great restraint in talking this idiot down.

    Reply

