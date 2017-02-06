Waldorf Man Arrested and Charged with Reckless Endangerment

February 6, 2017
David Lionel Hagens, 55, of Waldorf

David Lionel Hagens, 55, of Waldorf

On Sunday, February 5, 2017, at approximately 1:25 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 10800 block of Hopewell Place in La Plata for the report of a subject possibly high on PCP and firing a handgun.

Upon arrival, officers met with the complainant who stated an acquaintance was inside her house and firing a gun. She also indicated another person was inside. Officers were able to call the subject and convince him to surrender without incident. The complainant allowed officers inside where they recovered a handgun in the bathroom.

David Lionel Hagens, 55, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment.

Cpl. P. Anderson is investigating.

David Lionel Hagens, 55, of Waldorf

David Lionel Hagens, 55, of Waldorf

 

This entry was posted on February 6, 2017 at 3:23 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, Community, County, Law Enforcement, Top News, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.