Waldorf Man Wanted in Connection with the Murder of Lexington Park Woman

February 6, 2017
Charles County Sheriff’s detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division have identified a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of Miaquita Gray, of Lexington Park, who was shot and killed last week.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for Anthony Dangelo Wilkins, 33, of Waldorf.

The details of the shooting are as follows:

On February 4 at 1:25 a.m., officers responded to a business, Beer 4 U, located at 2177 Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two people with gunshot wounds. Miaquita Gray, 26, of Lexington Park, had a gunshot wound to the upper body; she was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced deceased. A 24-year-old male was grazed in the leg during the shooting. A preliminary investigation revealed there had been an altercation inside the business prior to the shooting, during which an acquaintance of Gray was beaten. Shortly after the altercation, the man who had been assaulted went outside to talk with Gray, who had just left. At that time, the suspect – who was in the parking lot – pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds, striking Gray and grazing another man. It does not appear Gray was the intended target. The man who had been assaulted earlier was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Anthony Dangelo Wilkins is 5’10”, 190 lbs., has long hair he wears in corn rows, and has multiple tattoos on his neck, chest, and arms. Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. B. Buchanan at (301) 609-6477. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com.

The investigation is ongoing.

16 Responses to Waldorf Man Wanted in Connection with the Murder of Lexington Park Woman

  1. Anonymous on February 6, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    If he did it then he needs to man up and do the only responcible and respectible thing. He needs to take that gun, put it in his mouth, and …. well you know the rest. I will never understand how a POS, panzy, coward like him can live with themselves after they knowingly and purposefully take an innocent persons life. Any air this trash breaths and any space this scum ocupies is a complete waste. I relly hope when he gets caught he runs into a friend or relative of the victim in prison and they treat him like the b!t@h he is.

  2. Anonymous on February 6, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Big Dookie, what you say about this?

  3. Big Cookie on February 6, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    Waldorf is turning into such a $hi**ole.

  4. Steve on February 6, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    This thug needs to be in a cage forever

  5. Charles Martin on February 6, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    He is guilty, no doubt, just look at him.

  6. Anonymous on February 6, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    I hope this fake thug gets gang raped everyday that he spends in jail.

  7. Anonymous on February 6, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    GREAT job Sheriff Berry and your department

  8. Keepin it Real on February 6, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    Let me guess.

    He was a good boy. Didn’t do anything wrong. He was working to get his life back together.

    It’s just the man trying to bring him down.

    Amirite?

  9. Anonymous on February 6, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    He must have spent all of his money he earned working on those tattoos. That’s a lot of ink. Problem now, of course as it’s a dead giveaway if he is trying to hide from the police.

  10. Tell You What on February 6, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Hope they find this piece of trash

  11. Anonymous on February 6, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Catch that punk

  12. it's me on February 6, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    Dumbass your ass is in someone’s problems

  13. Anonymous on February 7, 2017 at 6:23 am

    Typical Waldorf hood rat turd. Absolutely a worthless wart on the a** of society. Should have been exterminated a long time ago.

  14. Anonymous on February 7, 2017 at 8:23 am

    SCUMBAG

  15. Sweety B on February 7, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Another turd in the Waldorf Toilet bowl!

  16. Anonymous on February 7, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Dumb a$$ you have f@#$ed up, now take you ignorant a$$ to jail.

