Waldorf Man Wanted in Connection with the Murder of Lexington Park Woman

Charles County Sheriff’s detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division have identified a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of Miaquita Gray, of Lexington Park, who was shot and killed last week.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for Anthony Dangelo Wilkins, 33, of Waldorf.

The details of the shooting are as follows:

On February 4 at 1:25 a.m., officers responded to a business, Beer 4 U, located at 2177 Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two people with gunshot wounds. Miaquita Gray, 26, of Lexington Park, had a gunshot wound to the upper body; she was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced deceased. A 24-year-old male was grazed in the leg during the shooting. A preliminary investigation revealed there had been an altercation inside the business prior to the shooting, during which an acquaintance of Gray was beaten. Shortly after the altercation, the man who had been assaulted went outside to talk with Gray, who had just left. At that time, the suspect – who was in the parking lot – pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds, striking Gray and grazing another man. It does not appear Gray was the intended target. The man who had been assaulted earlier was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Anthony Dangelo Wilkins is 5’10”, 190 lbs., has long hair he wears in corn rows, and has multiple tattoos on his neck, chest, and arms. Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. B. Buchanan at (301) 609-6477. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com.

The investigation is ongoing.

