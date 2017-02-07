Nolan Ray Scully

February 7, 2017

Life Celebration Services:
Thursday, February 9, 2017
4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department
24801 Three Notch Road Hollywood, MD 20636

Prayers will be at 7:00 PM
Fireman’s and Law Enforcement Prayers to follow immediately after

Mass of Christian Burial:
Friday, February 10, 2017
11:00 AM

St. Aloysius Gonzaga Catholic Church
22800 Washington Street Leonardtown, MD 20650

Internment and Private Burial will follow – Please respect the family’s privacy as they lay Nolan to his final rest.

