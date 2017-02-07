Wanted Great Mills Woman Arrested for Possession of Drugs

On Tuesday, January 17, 2017, Cpl. E. O’Connor of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious person incident in the 45000 block of Chancellor’s Run Court in Great Mills.

The investigation revealed the suspect, Joy Marie Jackson, 41, of Great Mills, had active warrants for her arrest. Another deputy recognized her and detained Jackson until O’Connor arrived on scene. She was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where a standard intake search was completed which revealed Jackson attempted to conceal suspected Oxycodone.

Jackson was served her active warrants and charged with Possession of CDS While Confined, CDS Possession Paraphernalia, and CDS Possession – Not Marijuana.

