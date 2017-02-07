Constance Catherine Copsey, “Connie”, 89, of Hollywood, MD passed away February 4, 2017 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on March 27, 1927 in Hollywood, MD, she was the daughter of the late Annie Louise Jones and Thomas Jarrett Jones. Connie was the loving wife of the late James Frederick Woodburn who preceded her in death in 1961, and the late Lloyd (Bubba) Copsey who preceded him in death on March 9, 2007 and whom she married in St. John’s Catholic Church on September 10, 1965. Connie is survived by her children: Franny Woodburn (Judy) of Mechanicsville, MD, Lorraine Armsworthy (Johnny) of California, MD, 7 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 10 great great grandchildren. Siblings: James Hoover Jones, Leona Virginia Stone, and Author Leroy Jones. She was preceded in death by son John Woodburn, siblings: Evelyn Ruth Clements, Thomas Earl Jones, Amanda Louise Dean, Hilda Rosie Morgan, Samuel Albert Jones, Francis Lindberg Jones, Cecilia Hope Morgan, Ruby Lorraine Jones, and McKinnley Jones. She graduated from Great Mills High School in 1943, and was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident. Connie was a Food Service Manager for St. Mary’s County Board of Education, retiring in 1985. She enjoyed playing Pick 3(her favorite number was 120), pitch and bingo.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 10:00 AM in St. John’s Catholic Church Hollywood, MD with Father Ray Schmidt officiating. Interment will be follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Jay Armsworthy, Roy Jones, George Jones, Louis Clements, Gary Dean, and Andy Morgan. Honorary Pallbearers will be Johnny Armsworthy, Frankie Newton, John Floyd Copsey, and Timothy Jones.

Contributions may be made to the Hollywood Vol. Rescue Squad and Blue grass for Hospice of St. Mary’s.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. Leonardtown, MD.