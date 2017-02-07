Sandra “Sandy” Marie Conner, 70

Sandra “Sandy” Marie Conner of Calabash, NC, formerly of Waldorf, MD, passed away on Friday February 3rd, 2017, surrounded by family.

She was preceded in death by her parents Archie and Fleta Conner and her brother Dane Conner. She is survived by her loving husband John Reese Jr; children Dina Marie Caddeo (Frank) and John Reese III (Megan); sister Sharon Humphrey; grandchildren Nicolas Caddeo, Noelle Caddeo, Noah Caddeo, Conner Reese and James Reese; as well as many nieces, nephews and other family members.

The family will receive visitors at Huntt Funeral Home in Waldorf, MD on Tuesday Feb. 7th from 6pm-8pm. Funeral services will be Wednesday February 8th at 1pm at Huntt Funeral Home followed by burial at Trinity Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.