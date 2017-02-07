Martha Geraldine Humphrey, 85

In Loving Memory of

Martha Geraldine Humphrey

January 30, 1932 – February 3, 2017

Beloved Daughter and preceded in death by Harry and Virginia Barrickman

Sister of Mary and Charles

Mother of Glenn, George, Virginia and preceded in death by Mary

Grandmother of Joseph, Matthew, Michael, Jenna, Alexander

Great Grandmother of Natasha and Viana

Services: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 11:00 A.M.

Huntt’s Funeral Home, Waldorf, MD

Clergyman: Pastor Wendell Stokes

Interment: Trinity Memorial Gardens Waldorf, Maryland

