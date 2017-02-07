Martha Geraldine Humphrey, 85

In Loving Memory of
Martha Geraldine Humphrey
January 30, 1932 – February 3, 2017
Beloved Daughter and preceded in death by Harry and Virginia Barrickman
Sister of Mary and Charles
Mother of Glenn, George, Virginia and preceded in death by Mary
Grandmother of Joseph, Matthew, Michael, Jenna, Alexander
Great Grandmother of Natasha and Viana
Services: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 11:00 A.M.
Huntt’s Funeral Home, Waldorf, MD
Clergyman: Pastor Wendell Stokes
Interment: Trinity Memorial Gardens Waldorf, Maryland
