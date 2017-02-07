Martha Geraldine Humphrey, 85

February 7, 2017

In Loving Memory of
Martha Geraldine Humphrey
January 30, 1932 – February 3, 2017
Beloved Daughter and preceded in death by Harry and Virginia Barrickman
Sister of Mary and Charles
Mother of Glenn, George, Virginia and preceded in death by Mary
Grandmother of Joseph, Matthew, Michael, Jenna, Alexander
Great Grandmother of Natasha and Viana
Services: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 11:00 A.M.
Huntt’s Funeral Home, Waldorf, MD
Clergyman: Pastor Wendell Stokes
Interment: Trinity Memorial Gardens Waldorf, Maryland

This entry was posted on February 7, 2017 at 9:15 am and is filed under All News, Obituaries, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.