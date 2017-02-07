Calvert County Teen in Roadway Struck and Killed

Maryland State Police are continuing an investigation into a Calvert County fatal crash that occurred Saturday night when a teenager in the roadway was struck and killed.

The victim is identified as Anthony G. Vidal, 15, of Saint Leonard. He was transported by a Maryland State Police helicopter to Children’s Hospital, where he later died.

The driver is identified as Dawn L. Venis, 37, of Prince Frederick, Md. She was not injured.

No charges have been filed. Upon completion of the ongoing crash investigation, it will be forwarded to the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office for review to determine if charges are warranted and what those charges will be.

Just after 9:00 p.m. on February 4, 2017, Maryland state troopers from the Prince Frederick Barrack responded to the report of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Flag Harbor Blvd. and Calvert Blvd. in Saint Leonard. Responding troopers found EMS personnel treating a juvenile, later identified as Vidal.

The preliminary State Police investigation indicates Venis was driving a Jeep Wrangler when she saw something in the roadway. She apparently attempted to avoid striking the object, later identified as Vidal, but was unable to do so. The preliminary investigation indicates Vidal was kneeling or lying in the roadway and was wearing dark clothing.

Troopers from the Prince Frederick Barrack and the State Police Crash Team continued the investigation at the scene and learned Vidal had been attending a party in the area. The party reportedly involved alcohol use by those attending, including minors.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division responded to assist with interviewing witnesses. Troopers are continuing to follow up leads regarding the incident.

Witnesses to the collision or those having information regarding underage drinking in the area are urged to call the Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400 and relay any information to TFC Davis.

