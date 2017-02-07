Betty Jean Hodges, 88, of Prince Frederick, Maryland passed away on February 5, 2017 in Prince Frederick, Maryland.

She was born on December 9, 1928 in Waverly West Virginia to the late Orvil E. and Helen J. Johnson. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Ted Rosnage, her loving life partner of 30 years, Sal Puleo, daughter Theresa Dorsey (Butch), Great granddaughter, Jenna Rosnage, and a sister Ruth Elder.

She was known by everyone of any age as “Nonnie”, Betty thrived on her special relationships with her many friends, or “Gal Pals” as she would call them, either from her church, or Chaplain Place where she resided for the last 12 years. She was very active with St. John Vianney Catholic Church and loved her Saturday evening masses and dinner with friends and Pastor Daly after Mass.

Nonnie is survived by her loving son, Tom Rosnage and his wife Paula, grandchildren Tommy Rosnage and Karen Fletcher and Wendy Bowen and her husband Steve. Nonnie was a loving Great Grandmother to Victoria and Hannah Bowen and Jack and Jessica Rosnage. She adored her family more than anything and cherished the times spent together. She is also survived by her sister Janice Carder and brothers Donald Johnson and his wife Shelia, Terry Johnson and his wife Susan and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

No matter how long she has lived in this area she always cherished the times of going home for visits to Almost Heaven West Virginia.

The family will receive friends on Thursday February 9, 2017 from 5-8 PM at St. John Vianney Catholic Church where prayers will be said at 7 PM and a Mass of Christian burial will be offered on Friday February 10, 2017 at 11 AM Interment will follow in the church cemetery with a luncheon reception immediately following at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvert Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 348 Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

Arrangements by Rausch Funeral Home, Port Republic, MD

