Lexington Park Man Arrested After Intentionally Setting Fire to His Truck

Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office responded for a vehicle fire on Tuesday, February 7, 2017, around 5:22 a.m., at 21262 Joe Baker Court in Lexington Park.

A 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer was intentionally set on fire and subsequently destroyed by the fire.

The Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire within five minutes. The investigation revealed the owner of the vehicle, Anthony Bryant, 28, of Lexington Park, intentionally set the fire in the passenger compartment.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office assisted in locating the suspect and transported him to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

Bryant was charged with Arson Second Degree and is awaiting a bond hearing at the local detention center.

