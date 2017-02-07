Police Obtain Second Arrest Warrant in Murder of Lexington Park Woman

Charles County Sheriff’s detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division have identified a second suspect wanted in connection with the murder of Miaquita Gray, of Lexington Park, who was shot and killed last week. An arrest warrant has been obtained for Charles Leon Thompson, Jr., 33, of Waldorf. The other suspect, Anthony Dangelo Wilkins, 33, who also has a warrant for his arrest, has not been located. Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for the tip that leads to the arrest of the suspects.

The details of the shooting are as follows:

On February 4 at 1:25 a.m., officers responded to a business, Beer 4 U, located at 2177 Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two people with gunshot wounds. Miaquita Gray, 26, of Lexington Park, had a gunshot wound to the upper body; she was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced deceased. A 24-year-old male was grazed in the leg during the shooting. A preliminary investigation revealed there had been an altercation inside the business prior to the shooting, during which a male acquaintance of Gray was assaulted. Shortly after the altercation, the man went outside to talk with Gray, who had just left. Wilkins and Thompson, who had been involved in the earlier assault, were in the parking lot when Wilkins pulled a gun and fired multiple rounds, striking Gray and wounding another man. It does not appear Gray was the intended target. Both suspects fled the scene and neither have been located.

Thompson is 5’11 and weighs 190 lbs. He has tattoos on his arms and neck. Wilkins is 5’10”, 190 lbs., and wears his hair in corn rows. He has tattoos on his arms, chest and neck.

Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of either suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. B. Buchanan at (301) 609-6477. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com.

The investigation is ongoing.

