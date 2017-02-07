Reward Offered in Waldorf Bank Robbery

On Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at approximately 10:55 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Old Line Bank at 2955 Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a bank robbery.

A preliminary investigation revealed a male suspect entered the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money and implying he had a weapon. The teller complied and the suspect fled in a silver colored car.

Investigators are pursuing leads. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Det. E. Feldman at (301) 609-6474.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com.

