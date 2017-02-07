Hollywood Woman Wins $30,000 Playing Keno at Moose Lodge in Hollywood

Hollywood woman wins $30,000 playing her favorite game

A 51-year-old Hollywood resident is living the good life after winning $30,000 playing Keno, her favorite Maryland Lottery game.

Eleanor Evitts was with her sister Denise Lane at the Patuxent Moose Lodge in Hollywood when Eleanor became an instant celebrity.

The lucky winner has been playing Keno weekly at the lodge for years. The St. Mary’s County resident says she comes from a big family and they routinely meet at the lodge. This time, Eleanor’s big win turned an average Tuesday night into a glitzy party.

“I was playing my usual numbers, a row of sixes on an 8-spot with the bonus,” said Eleanor. “I wasn’t even paying attention until the bartender said, ‘Wow, look at all those sixes.’ ” Eleanor looked up and, in amazement, watched her numbers appear on the monitor one by one.

Winning on an 8-spot normally pays out $10,000. Because she added the Bonus feature to her 10-draw ticket, Eleanor’s win tripled to a whopping $30,000!

“I was so excited, I couldn’t think straight,” said Eleanor. “I called my family and friends to the lodge and we partied so hard that we shut that place down.”

The winner said she was even able to include her husband, who is working abroad, in all of the fun. He is on a job in Australia.

“I called him and the lodge put him on the loud speaker so everyone could hear his reaction,” she said, smiling.

After all of the excitement died down, Eleanor put away her winning ticket and waited for the day when her sister could bring her to Lottery headquarters in Baltimore to claim the prize. The mother of three adult children plans to share her winnings with family members.

Patuxent Moose #2393, which is located at 23886 Mervell Dean Road in Hollywood, is also enjoying her win. For selling a winning Keno ticket of $10,000 or more, the lucky retailer will receive a $300 bonus from the Lottery. The bonus is equal to 1 percent of the prize.

