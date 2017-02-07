Police Investigating Stabbing in Great Mills

On February 5, 2017, at approximately 11:45 p.m, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to a reported stabbing at the Villas at Greenview apartment complex in Great Mills.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and are continuing the investigation.

The suspects, described as two white males in their early twenties, fled the area before police arrival.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Trevor Teague at Trevor.Teague@stmarysmd.com or by phone, 301-475-4200, ext. *8128.

Anyone with information is asked to call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

St. Mary’s County CRIME SOLVERS offers rewards up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Calls to CRIME SOLVERS are NOT RECORDED.

CALLERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS.