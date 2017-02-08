Maryland Casinos Generate $126.2 Million in Revenue During January

MGM National Harbor brings in $48.8 million in its first full calendar month

In its first full calendar month of operation, MGM National Harbor generated $48,828,135 million from slot machines and table games in January, leading the way as the state’s six casinos totaled $126,212,756 in revenue during the first month of 2017 – a 42.8% increase from the January 2016 figure of $88,361,884.

Other casinos saw expected declines in revenue as Maryland’s gaming market continues to evolve. In a year-to-year comparison not including MGM National Harbor, January 2017 revenue decreased by $10,977,263, or 12.4%.

Gross gaming revenue per unit per day in January at MGM National Harbor was: $241.88 for slot machines, $5,824.32 for banked table games and $1,494.45 for non-banked table games. MGM National Harbor operates 3,237 slot machines and 165 (126 banked and 39 non-banked) table games.

Maryland Live Casino totaled $43,999,451 from both slot machines and table games in January. Maryland Live’s gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $229.05 for slot machines, $2,958.93 for banked table games and $981.01 for non-banked table games. January 2017 revenue at Maryland Live decreased by $8,146,370, or 15.6%, from January 2016. Maryland Live Casino operates 3,941 slot machines and 209 (157 banked and 52 non-banked) table games.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore generated $20,216,734 from both slot machines and table games in January. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $180.03 for slot machines, $1,709.50 for banked table games and $568.22 for non-banked table games. Horseshoe Casino’s January 2017 revenue decreased by $3,435,285, or 14.5%, from January 2016. Horseshoe Casino Baltimore operates 2,202 slot machines and 166 (141 banked and 25 non-banked) table games.

Hollywood Casino Perryville generated $5,769,969 from both slot machines and table games in January. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $184.86 for slot machines, $2,154.29 for banked table games and $376.64 for non-banked table games. Hollywood Casino’s January 2017 revenue increased by $256,342, or 4.6%, from January 2016. Hollywood Casino Perryville operates 850 slot machines and 20 (12 banked and 8 non-banked) table games.

Casino at Ocean Downs generated $3,676,271 from slot machines in January, and its gross gaming revenue per unit per day was $147.93. Casino at Ocean Downs’ January 2017 revenue decreased by $45,457, or 1.2%, from January 2016. Casino at Ocean Downs operates 800 slot machines and does not have table games.

Rocky Gap Casino Resort generated $3,722,195 from both slot machines and table games in January. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $152.90 for slot machines and $1,069.85 for banked table games. This facility does not have non-banked table games. Rocky Gap Casino Resort’s January 2017 revenue increased by $393,507, or 11.8%, from January 2016. Rocky Gap Casino Resort operates 665 slot machines and 17 table games.

Under Maryland law, casino revenue supports the Maryland Education Trust Fund as well as small-, minority- and women-owned businesses, local impact grants and the state’s horse racing industry, smnewsnet.com.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming is responsible for oversight of the state’s casinos. In this role, the agency provides direction and guidance to its casino partners on financial, security, regulatory and licensing procedures for the facilities. To keep Marylanders informed and to maintain transparency of casino operations, monthly financial reports are posted on gaming.mdlottery.com. Maryland Lottery and Gaming reminds players to play responsibly and within their budget; resources are available at mdgamblinghelp.org or by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.

JANUARY 2017 CASINO NUMBERS

