Prince George’s County Felon Sentenced To Over 9 Years In Federal Prison For Gun And Drug Charges

Part of a Joint Investigation Targeting Armed Drug Dealers

U.S. District Judge Roger W. Titus sentenced Tyrell Lamont Thompson, a/k/a Freak, age 24, of Forestville, to 110 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The sentencing hearing was held on February 3, 2017.

The charges were the result of a joint investigation by ATF, DEA and the Prince George’s County Police Department that targeted armed drug dealers in Prince George’s County.

The sentence was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Rod J. Rosenstein; Special Agent in Charge Daniel L. Board, Jr. of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives – Baltimore Field Division (ATF); Special Agent in Charge Karl C. Colder of the Drug Enforcement Administration – Washington Field Division (DEA); and Chief Hank Stawinski of the Prince George’s County Police Department.

According to his plea agreement, on June 29, 2016, law enforcement officers executed a federal search warrant at Thompson’s residence in the 6400 block of Hil Mar Drive in Forestville. Recovered from the residence was a loaded 357 magnum revolver with an obliterated serial number, which was found near where Thompson was standing when officers entered the residence; a loaded 9mm semiautomatic pistol that was equipped with a laser sight and an extended magazine; and a bag containing several smaller baggies and chunks of crack cocaine, which was intended for distribution.

Thompson had a previous felony conviction and was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

United States Attorney Rod J. Rosenstein commended ATF, DEA and the Prince George’s County Police Department for their work in the investigation and thanked the Metropolitan Police Department, Maryland National Capital Park Police and U.S. Marshals Service for their assistance. Mr. Rosenstein thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael T. Packard and Thomas M. Sullivan, who are prosecuting this Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force case.

