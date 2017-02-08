St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Arrest California Man for Possession of Marijuana

February 8, 2017
Tyler David Guice, 19, of California

Tyler David Guice, 19, of California

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office detectives identified Tyler David Guice, 19, of California, as a distributor of marijuana.

A search and seizure warrant was obtained for his residence and was executed by Vice Narcotics detectives, Vice Narcotics support team members, and a K-9 deputy.

A search of the residence revealed 2.2 ounces of highly potent THC wax (valued at more than $800) and ¼ pound of marijuana (valued at nearly $1,100). Some of the wax and marijuana were packaged for distribution. Other packaging material, cash and a digital scale indicative of drug distribution were located.

Guice was charged with two counts of possession of marijuana (over 10 grams) on February 2, 2017, and was released a few hours later on his own recognizance.

Suspect Guice was arrested and additional charges are pending a review with State’s Attorney Richard D. Fritz.

Tyler David Guice, 19, of California

Tyler David Guice, 19, of California

 

This entry was posted on February 8, 2017 at 9:19 am and is filed under All News, Community, County, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z Obituary Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.