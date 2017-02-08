St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Arrest California Man for Possession of Marijuana

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office detectives identified Tyler David Guice, 19, of California, as a distributor of marijuana.

A search and seizure warrant was obtained for his residence and was executed by Vice Narcotics detectives, Vice Narcotics support team members, and a K-9 deputy.

A search of the residence revealed 2.2 ounces of highly potent THC wax (valued at more than $800) and ¼ pound of marijuana (valued at nearly $1,100). Some of the wax and marijuana were packaged for distribution. Other packaging material, cash and a digital scale indicative of drug distribution were located.

Guice was charged with two counts of possession of marijuana (over 10 grams) on February 2, 2017, and was released a few hours later on his own recognizance.

Suspect Guice was arrested and additional charges are pending a review with State’s Attorney Richard D. Fritz.

