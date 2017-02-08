Wednesday’s Pet is Thelma

Wednesday’s Pet for 02/08/17 is Thelma

Featured Pet: Thelma

Rescue Group: Humane Society of Calvert County

Breed: Hound Mix

Sex: Female

Size: Medium

Vetted: Spayed and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: Contact group for donation fee

Thelma is a beautiful 4-year-old Hound Mix. She is very affectionate and loves to play ball. Thelma will do well with children, but does not like cats. A best fit for her would be a home without cats. Thelma loves to talk and is ready for you to stop by and have a little chat about if you are her forever family that she is looking for.

You can meet her during our adoption hours Monday-Friday from 2:00 – 4:30, Saturday from 11:00 – 2:00, or Sunday from 12:00 – 3:00.

If you are interested in Thelma, you can contact Pat: patbeyer@comcast.net

A little bit of breed information:

Hounds make wonderful companions. They are loyal, intelligent and quick to learn. Also quick to love and good with children.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”

– Unknown

