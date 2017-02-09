UPDATE: Police Identify Person of interest in the Murder Investigation of Lexington Park Woman

UPDATE: Charles County Sheriff’s investigators have identified the woman, and it has been determined she was not involved in the homicide. Detectives are still seeking the whereabouts of both suspects.

2/8/2017: Charles County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking the identity of a woman who is a person of interest in the homicide investigation of Miaquita Gray, 26 of Lexington Park.

Gray was shot and killed last week in the parking lot of a sports pub, Beer 4 U, in Waldorf. The woman detectives are trying to identify was wearing a green dress and eyeglasses. It appears she has a tattoos on her arm and leg. She was in the bar before the shooting and was seen talking with the suspects in the parking lot when the shooting occurred.

Investigators are still seeking the whereabouts of two suspects, Anthony Dangelo Wilkins, 33 , and Charles Leon Thompson, Jr., 33 , both of Waldorf, both who have warrants for their arrest in this case. Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for the tip that leads to the arrest of the suspects.

Anthony Dangelo Wilkins is 5’11 and weighs 190 lbs. He has tattoos on his arms and neck.

Charles Leon Thompson, Jr. is 5’10”, and weighs 190 lbs. He wears his hair in corn rows, and has tattoos on his arms, chest and neck.

The details of the shooting are as follows:

On February 4, 2017, at 1:25 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a business, Beer 4 U, located at 2177 Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two people with gunshot wounds. Miaquita Gray, 26, of Lexington Park, had a gunshot wound to the upper body; she was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced deceased. A 24-year-old male was grazed in the leg during the shooting. A preliminary investigation revealed there had been an altercation inside the business prior to the shooting, during which a male acquaintance of Gray was assaulted. Shortly after the altercation, the man went outside to talk with Gray, who had just left. Wilkins and Thompson, who had been involved in the earlier assault, were in the parking lot when Wilkins pulled a gun and fired multiple rounds, striking Gray and wounding another man. It does not appear Gray was the intended target. Both suspects fled the scene and neither have been located.

Anyone with information about the identity of the woman or the location of the suspects is asked to call Det. B. Buchanan at (301) 609-6477. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com. The investigation is ongoing.

