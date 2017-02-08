VX-23 Shows Support for Nolan Scully and Family
Photo by Erik Hildebrandt
For the last few months VX-23 has proudly displayed the “NOLAN” name on F/A-18C #400 in honor of Southern Maryland’s Nolan Scully, whose courageous struggle served as a beacon of hope and inspiration for the entire Salty Dog team.
Despite a heroic battle with cancer, 4-year-old Nolan passed away Feb. 4, 2017.
This entry was posted on February 8, 2017 at 4:21 pm and is filed under All News, Community, County, Department of Defense, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.